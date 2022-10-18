UAE rejects ‘racist statement’ by EU’s Josep Borrell, summons diplomat

The United Arab Emirates said late on Monday that it rejects a “racist statement” by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, calling his remarks “inappropriate and discriminatory,” Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The foreign ministry summoned the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE. The ministry asked Borrell’s office to provide a written explanation of what is described as “hurtful comments.”

Last week, Borrell compared Europe to a “garden” and “most of the rest of the world a jungle.”