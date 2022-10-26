Saudia to buy up to 100 Lilium electric aircraft for domestic network

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed an agreement with German air taxi developer Lilium to buy up to 100 of its aircraft for use on Saudia's domestic network, the state carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing citing Reuters.

Saudia CEO Ibrahim Koshy said the planes would be "a premium service" that carry four to six passengers, adding "it shows Saudia's commitment to sustainability because we're talking about 100% electric aircraft and we are the first airline in the MENA region that's introducing this as part of their network."

Pricing has not yet been agreed because commercial terms have not been finalised, Koshy said.

Lilium, competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, said last month it planned to set up capacity to build some 400 of its Lilium Jets a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support.

The challenges of securing certification and funding innovations such as fresh battery technology have weighed on the new sector. Lilium shares have fallen almost 73% so far this year.