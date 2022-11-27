Tunisia, Libya sign agreement to strengthen trade ties

Tunisia and Libya have signed an agreement of a common working strategy for the year 2023 to develop trade relations between the two neighboring countries, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agreement, inked between Tunisian Export Promotion Center and the Libyan Export Development Center here on Friday, encouraged business organizations in both countries to foster partnerships in marketing and strengthen cooperation in order to reinforce their presence in African markets.

According to TAP, Tunisia and Libya will jointly participate in the 2023 Intra-African Trade Fair, which will be held in Cote d'Ivoire in November.