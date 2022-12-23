Arab League ready to help end political deadlock in Lebanon: chief

The chief of the Arab League said on Thursday that the Arab bloc is fully prepared to facilitate dialogue among different Lebanese parties to end the political deadlock in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The channels of dialogue must remain open between all political forces ... Blocking dialogue and clinging to certain opinions and positions is ineffective in addressing the current deadlock," Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, told the Arab Economic Forum held in Beirut, capital of Lebanon.

Lebanon cannot tolerate the absence of a president for a prolonged period which negatively impacts the chances of economic recovery, he noted.

Over the past two months, Lebanon has failed to elect a new president because of a lack of consensus among political parties on a new figure to succeed former President Michel Aoun.