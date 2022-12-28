Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global takes the lead in delivering Vision 2030 goal

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG) is taking a leading role in supporting the delivery of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy by developing a world-class tourism industry, the company’s annual sustainability report revealed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

RSG is the multi-project developer behind two of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations – The Red Sea and Amaala.

The Red Sea – the RSG’s first flag-ship project – is on track to welcome its first guests in 2023, when the international airport and the first hotels are set to open. Amaala is expected to open to visitors after 2024.

Both are projected to contribute around $8.78 billion annually to the Kingdom’s economy on completion.

RSG’s projects also place enhancing the wellbeing of communities – including comprehensive training programs for the next generations of Saudi talent – at the forefront of its mission.

The report details the company’s key achievements over the past year and its commitment to transparency and accountability.