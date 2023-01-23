Up to 5 killed in airstrike in Iraq

The death toll from Saturday's airstrike on Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq's Salahudin province rose to five, the Iraqi military said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Soldiers found the bodies of two IS militants and human body parts of three other militants in the IS hideout that was bombed on Saturday by Iraqi aircraft in a rocky area in eastern Salahudin, in addition to weapons and an ammunition cache, according to a statement from the Joint Operations Command (JOC).

On Saturday, an earlier JOC statement said that Iraqi aircraft carried out an airstrike on two IS militants in their hideout near Tuz Khurmato and killed them all.