Saudi FM discusses Russia ties, Iran nuclear deal in Munich

Saudi Arabia maintaining a good relationship with Russia is beneficial to all and keeps the doors of dialogue open, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said during a panel at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The GCC is unified in supporting dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Prince Faisal bin Farhan added.

Saudi Arabia “continues dialogue with Kyiv and Moscow” to find a solution, “but issues between them are complex,” the diplomat said, noting that there is willingness on both sides to negotiate.

As for relations with Washington, Prince Faisal reiterated that Saudi Arabia disagrees with the US on some issues on the basis of national interest, but maintained that the Kingdom is working jointly on security and stability in the region.

Nuclear deal

Regarding the Iran nuclear deal, he was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying: “We want the Gulf states to have a say regarding the nuclear agreement.”

“We want to return to the nuclear agreement, but with a comprehensive view and with Gulf participation,” adding that the acquisition of a nuclear weapon by an “enemy country prompts everyone to search for their options,” he continued, according to Al Arabiya.

Prince Faisal also added that Saudi Arabia supports a Middle East free of nuclear weapons.