At least 550 killed in hostilities in Sudan — health ministry

At least 550 people have been killed on the territory of Sudan as a result of clashes between the Sudanese army and the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 550 people have been killed and 926 have been injured since clashes between the army and the special forces broke out," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by the Al-Sharq television channel.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy in the council. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum.