Tunisian president sacks industry minister

Arab World Materials 5 May 2023 03:51 (UTC +04:00)
Tunisian President Kais Saied has removed Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gonji from her duties, the Tunisian Presidency said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The statement declined to give any reasons for this decision by the president.

Saied made the decision 10 days after his meeting with members of the National Security Council to discuss the file of phosphate production, which has been suffering from difficulties since 2011.

Since the formation of the government of Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane in October 2021, several ministers have been sacked or left the cabinet.

