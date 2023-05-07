Saudi Arabia to allocate $100 million in aid to Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide $100 million worth of humanitarian aid to Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday, Trend reports.

King Salman and the Crown Prince also called for a public donations campaign through the “Sahem” platform to “mitigate the effects of the conditions that the Sudanese people are currently going through,” SPA said.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSRelief, said the aid is a manifestation of King Salman and the Crown Prince’s concern for the Sudanese people and their determination to help mitigate the effects of the current crisis in the country.