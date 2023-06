BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdel Ghani said it was too early to talk about a 1 million bpd cut in OPEC+ oil production before the June 4 meeting in Vienna, Trend reports.

He made such a statement to journalists on Saturday in Vienna.

On Friday, the minister noted that the OPEC+ countries will assess the current situation in the oil market on June 4 and make a decision based on the analysis.