Delivery robots hit the road in Beijing

21 June 2018 05:22 (UTC+04:00)

Self-driving delivery robots have emerged in Beijing's Haidian District delivering packages to their customers, Xinhua reported.

The service was launched on Monday by China's leading e-commerce platform JD.com. More than 20 delivery robots have been put on the street to deliver parcels purchased by customers from the platform.

Destinations of the initial deliveries cover residential communities nearby JD's distribution center in Shangdi and Zhongguancun Software Park.

With a maximum speed of 15 km per hour, each robot can carry up to 30 parcels at a time.

Each robot is equipped with radar and sensors to help them recognize traffic lights and their surroundings.

Customers will receive a message from JD.com when the robot is about to arrive, and are able to pick up their parcels through face recognition, inputting a code or using a mobile phone app.

"It is very convenient. I believe delivery robot technology will continue to improve. One day, I expect to see them in our buildings, not just waiting outside," said a JD customer surnamed Cui.

