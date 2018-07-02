China commerce minister says will significantly widen market access

2 July 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

China will significantly widen market access and oppose any kind of protectionism, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said in an article published in the state-run People’s Daily on Monday, Reuters reports.

Zhong said economic globalization is an irreversible trend and that China will continue to defend the global multilateral trading system.

Beijing on Thursday unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automotive and heavy industries and agriculture, moving to fulfill its promise for greater market access.

