Xi Jinping: China seeks new investments, guarantees intellectual property rights

29 November 2018 02:14 (UTC+04:00)

China seeks new foreign investments, and is ready to open more to the world and to protect intellectual property, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"We are building a new modern economic system … China is interested in further opening its doors to the world, we will attempt to ease the access to the market for investments and to protect intellectual property," Xi Jinping said during his speech at the Spanish Senate.

He recalled that China is the world’s second economy and "the biggest industrial and trade country," and warned that the world was stepping into an "unstable period."

"The world is experiencing important changes that were not seen for the past 100 years … For example, in economic terms, will we continue with the economic globalization and free trade, or will we resort to unilateral actions and protectionism … To solve these problems we need cooperation, unity, international contacts, we need to strive for consensus in order to positively contribute to the solving of these problems, and for the world to move in a right direction," the Chinese president said in Madrid.

A part of the Chinese leader's speech was devoted to the Belt and Road Initiative, which, according to Xi Jinping, is a mutually beneficial project that found good responses from the global community. Though, the day before, Spanish authorities said that they are not going to officially join the Beijing’s initiative.

On November 27, Chinese President Xi Jinping came for a three-day visit to Spain, where he met with Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.

