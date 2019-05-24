China says more efforts should be made to stabilize and improve trade

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that more efforts should be made to achieve the goal of stabilizing trade while improving its quality, adding that the trade environment is growing more uncertain and challenging, Trend reports referring to Reuters.

The domestic economy still faces downward pressure and some structural issues remain to be resolved, the ministry said in a statement summarizing the foreign trade trends for this year.

The statement made no mention of the United States or China’s trade disputes with it.

