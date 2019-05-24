China says more efforts should be made to stabilize and improve trade

24 May 2019 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that more efforts should be made to achieve the goal of stabilizing trade while improving its quality, adding that the trade environment is growing more uncertain and challenging, Trend reports referring to Reuters.

The domestic economy still faces downward pressure and some structural issues remain to be resolved, the ministry said in a statement summarizing the foreign trade trends for this year.

The statement made no mention of the United States or China’s trade disputes with it.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Boat accident leaves 6 dead, 12 missing in southwest China
China 06:16
Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in US-China trade deal
US 03:33
US sanctions targeting world order: FM Zarif
Politics 02:15
Rouhani: Iran to make enemies regret their economic war
Politics 23 May 23:29
Senate panel approves $750 billion defense policy bill
US 23 May 22:48
U.S. smartphone financing tech startup PayJoy raises $20 million
World 23 May 17:49
Latest
Uzbeks buy 63% of foreign currency through applications
Finance 10:42
Deloitte Azerbaijan introduces fourth edition of Business Outlook in Azerbaijan
Business 10:30
May expected to announce date of her departure
World 10:11
Iran's Behran Oil Co exports products worth $100 million
Oil&Gas 10:07
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24
Finance 09:42
Model Charter of social security centers approved in Azerbaijan
Business 09:40
Turkmen Ministry of Textile Industry extends tender for production of nonwovens
Tenders 09:34
Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital
World 09:34