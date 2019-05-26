Death toll of cargo ship gas leak in China rises to 10

26 May 2019 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ten people died after carbon dioxide leaked in a cargo ship at Longyan Port, Weihai city, in east China's Shandong Province Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened around 4 p.m., when the ship owned by the Fujian Shipping Company was being repaired.

Nineteen people injured in the accident are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. They are in stable conditions, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation showed that carbon dioxide leaked from the fire system due to improper operation of crew members. Those responsible for the accident are under police custody.

Further investigation is still underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's foreign trade grows almost by 25%
Economy 25 May 10:48
China's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses'
World 25 May 10:17
Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: U.S. official
US 25 May 05:00
Panasonic says has not stopped supplies to Huawei, still investigating
Other News 24 May 16:53
Kazakh port of Aktau in center of foreign shippers' attention
Economy 24 May 13:20
Uzbekistan, Belgian Keestrack may create joint venture
Economy 24 May 13:17
Latest
Finals of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10:46
El Chapo's demand for outdoor exercise may be part of an escape plot, US says
US 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Trump says not disturbed that North Korea has 'fired off some small weapons'
US 08:47
Mexico environment minister quits, second top official to exit this week
Other News 08:24
EBRD forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:00
At least 4 missing as 2 cargo vessels collide off Japan's east coast
Other News 07:29
At least 3 injured after log ride overturns at Castle Park in Riverside
US 06:57
Iran's IRGC threatens to sink U.S. warships by "secret weapons"
Politics 06:26