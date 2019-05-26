Death toll of cargo ship gas leak in China rises to 10

Ten people died after carbon dioxide leaked in a cargo ship at Longyan Port, Weihai city, in east China's Shandong Province Saturday, local authorities said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened around 4 p.m., when the ship owned by the Fujian Shipping Company was being repaired.

Nineteen people injured in the accident are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. They are in stable conditions, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation showed that carbon dioxide leaked from the fire system due to improper operation of crew members. Those responsible for the accident are under police custody.

Further investigation is still underway.

