Thousands block roads in downtown Hong Kong in defiant protest against extradition bill

12 June 2019 06:10 (UTC+04:00)

In a fresh display of defiance against the contentious extradition bill, protesters who had camped overnight at Tamar Park in Hong Kong began stopping traffic from accessing the legislature on Wednesday morning, as the government’s proposal returns to a full council meeting, Trend reports citing South China Morning Post.

The protesters, mostly young people, had arrived as early as Tuesday night, with some clashing verbally with police over the force’s heavy presence. Many have skipped work or class to join, in response to numerous online calls for strikes.

On Sunday, a historic march turned roads along Causeway Bay to Admiralty into a sea of people as organisers claimed 1.03 million took part. Police estimated attendance peaked at 240,000.

The mass march ended in chaos as scuffles between police and radicals broke out, spilling over into the early hours of Monday.

Despite mounting pressure and death threats, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has stood firm, insisting that the bill will be passed as soon as possible, with a final vote expected as early as next Thursday. Lam has insisted that the legislation is needed to plug legal loopholes and prevent Hong Kong from becoming a haven for fugitives.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hong Kong plunged into political crisis after huge protest against extradition law
Other News 10 June 00:09
Thousands protest in Liberia against corruption, economic decline
Other News 8 June 18:34
'You all go' - thousands of Algerians demonstrate for political reforms
Other News 7 June 16:54
Death toll in Sudanese protests hits 60
Other News 5 June 06:36
Sudan protesters announce general striked
Other News 25 May 01:41
Hong Kong raises $1 billion in oversubscribed first green bond
World 22 May 12:17
Latest
Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen
Arab World 05:32
Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate
Arab World 04:31
Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Kyrgyzstan on Friday
Iran 03:43
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 02:48
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 01:25
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 00:53
Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
Oil&Gas 11 June 23:47
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
US extends Anti-Syria sanctions adding 13 Entities, 3 Individuals
US 11 June 22:11