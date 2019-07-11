China reports new African swine fever case in Hubei

China's agriculture ministry on Thursday confirmed a new case of African swine fever in the country's central province of Hubei, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The outbreak occurred in a farm with a total of 102 pigs in Tuanfeng County, Huanggang City, with the viral disease infecting five pigs and killing five, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said, citing a report from the China Animal Disease Control Center.

A team was dispatched to the area immediately, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull affected pigs and disinfect the venue.

Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockade region is forbidden, the ministry said.

African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.

China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.

