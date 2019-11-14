Hong Kong to shut all schools until Sunday amid protests

14 November 2019 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes from Friday to Sunday due to transportation disruptions, following a similar move on Thursday, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The bureau made the announcement in a statement, and urged students to stay away from violence.

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth straight day on Thursday, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.

