China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S

China will waive imports tariffs for some soybeans and pork originating from the United States, China’s finance ministry said on Friday citing a decision by the country’s cabinet, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The ministry said the tariff waivers being implemented are based on applications by individual firms for U.S. soybeans and pork. The statement did not specify the exact quantities of the imported products on which the relevant waivers will be applied.

