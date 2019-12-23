China's Xi calls for sustained momentum in North Korea-U.S. talks

23 December 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed concerns over rising tension between North Korea and the United States, calling for them to maintain the momentum for dialogue, South Korea’s presidential office said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“There are many people concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula,” Xi told South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a summit in Beijing, according to Moon’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

“China and South Korea should gather strength to help North Korea and the United States sustain the momentum for dialogue.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil eases but supported by trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkmenistan to present textile products at exhibition in Germany
Turkmenistan 13:01
Turkmenistan exports batch of ice cream to China
Business 12:18
China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from January 1
China 10:50
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Other News 09:53
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 22 December 08:24
Latest
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 16:28
Kazakh ventures to gain access to Alibaba, eBay
Business 16:28
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Tbilisi statement
Georgia 16:23
Large livestock complexes under construction in Turkmenistan
Construction 16:07
Georgia doubles car exports to Azerbaijan
Business 15:46
Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan’s CEC received no complaints about municipal elections
Politics 15:40
26.88% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00
Politics 15:34
Panahov: All conditions created for voting of Azerbaijani citizens at municipal elections
Politics 15:31
Preliminary results of elections to Uzbekistan’s Parliament revealed
Uzbekistan 15:26