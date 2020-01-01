Chinese FM holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister

1 January 2020 05:02 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying China will firmly safeguard international fairness and justice and promote the political solution to the Iran nuclear issue, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The Chinese side supports all constructive efforts that help ease the current tension and uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Wang said.

Wang said the United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA, also known as Iran nuclear deal, and taken a maximum pressure tactic against Iran, which was to blame for the current tension of the Iran nuclear issue.

China will firmly defend international fairness and justice, oppose unilateralism and bullying, and work to promote a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iran nuclear issue, Wang said.

Speaking highly of the important role China has played in safeguarding the Iran nuclear deal, Zarif said the Iranian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

