China's Haikou city to start 14-day medical observation for tourists from Hubei

25 January 2020 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Haikou city, capital of the southern island province of Hainan, will start a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from the central Hubei province, center of the coronavirus outbreak, from Saturday at noon, the Haikou government said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Tourists from Hubei, especially from Wuhan city, are not allowed to leave the hotel where the medical observation will be held during the 14-day period, it said.

Hubei has confirmed 729 cases of the new coronavirus, with 39 deaths as of Jan 24, the provincial health authorities said.

