SW China's Sichuan launched emergency response after 5.1-magnitude quake

The department of emergency management of southwest China's Sichuan Province initiated a third-level emergency response after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Qingbaijiang District of the provincial capital Chengdu at 00:05 Monday (Beijing Time), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 150 rescuers and 34 vehicles have been dispatched to the quake-hit area. As of 2:00 a.m., no casualties and building collapse were reported.

"The quake lasted for more than 10 seconds and my bed was shaking," said Zhang Xun, a local resident in Jintang County.

Strong tremors were also felt in urban areas of Chengdu, some 38 km away from the epicenter.

"I shook all over when the quake hit. My first reaction was to pick up my baby," said a Jintang resident surnamed Yi.

Many people stayed outside after the quake, wearing protective masks. Some took their quilts to spend the night in their cars, Yi said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicenter was monitored at 30.74 degrees north latitude and 104.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 21 km.

