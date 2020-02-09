China allocates $10.26 billion to fight coronavirus
China’s finance ministry said on Sunday all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website.
The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added.
