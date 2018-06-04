Council of Europe launches new project to fight against discrimination, hate speech in Georgia

4 June 2018 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new project on fighting discrimination, hate crimes and hate speech in Georgia will be launched by the Council of Europe and Georgian authorities tomorrow, Agenda reports.

The project will look at ways of combining legislative, capacity-building and awareness raising actions to ensure the appreciation of diversity in Georgia and the possibility for everyone to freely enjoy their rights.

According to the latest report by the Council of Europe’s anti-discrimination body, the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), "hate speech against ethnic and religious minorities continues to be a widespread problem in Georgia”, despite certain progress achieved by the country on anti-discrimination policies and legislation.

"The project that will run until the end of 2021 builds on long-standing cooperation between the Council of Europe, the Georgian authorities, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies and civil society partners. It is conducted under the Council of Europe’s Action Plan for Georgia,” reads the statement released by the CoE today.

The launch event of the new project is organised in the framework of the European Dialogue on Internet Governance (EuroDIG).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 10:00
İnitiator of protests in Tbilisi ready to stop protest in case of detaining killers of his son
Georgia 3 June 20:42
USAID offers 17 tractors to Georgia to combat stink bug infestation
Georgia 2 June 14:15
Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP
Oil&Gas 1 June 16:59
Georgia hosts head of German General Staff
Georgia 1 June 10:51
Participants of rally in Tbilisi called on Minister of Justice to resign
Georgia 31 May 23:25
Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia mull increasing cargo transportation to Iran, China
Economy news 31 May 18:13
SOCAR First VP: "SGC" to benefit not only Azerbaijan, but also other countries
Oil&Gas 31 May 15:38
Georgia tries to reduce asylum seekers from the country to Europe
Georgia 31 May 15:29
Volume of cargo transportation via Georgia's Supsa announced
Oil&Gas 31 May 13:39
World Bank supports Georgia to improve living standards
Economy news 30 May 11:30
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia has all the tools needed for NATO membership
Georgia 29 May 10:20
Export of Azerbaijan’s construction materials to Georgia increases
Oil&Gas 28 May 14:16
Processions dedicated to 95th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader, 100th anniversary of ADR held (PHOTO)
Society 28 May 14:15
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Georgia jumps up
Economy news 28 May 11:10
Georgia rejects reports about closure of Iranians' bank accounts
Economy news 26 May 12:51
Georgia hosts Poland’s Krynica Economic Forum
Georgia 26 May 12:48
Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament to leave for Georgia
Politics 25 May 20:50