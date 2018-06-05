EU expresses readiness to co-op with Central Asia

5 June 2018 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The European Union is committed to constructive cooperation in Central Asia and does not want to participate in the geopolitical games of the region, Peter Burian, EU Special Representative for Central Asia said June 5, RIA Novosti reported.

"The EU clearly states that we do not want to participate in various geopolitical games in the region. We want to cooperate constructively, contribute to the sustainable development, prosperity and security of this region," Burian said at "Astana: The City of Peace" international conference.

He noted that the EU welcomes the initiatives of other major players and partners in the region, including China with "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

"We believe that Central Asia will play a key role as a link between Asia and Europe," he said.

