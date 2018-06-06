UK PM May promises lawmakers a timely vote on Heathrow airport expansion

6 June 2018 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that she would ensure a vote on building a third runway at Heathrow airport would come to parliament in a timely manner, Reuters reports.

“We will ensure that this vote is brought to this House in a timely fashion - there is a requirement for it to be brought within a certain period of time and we will ensure that that happens,” May told parliament.

May’s ministers backed plans for the new runway on Tuesday, opening the way for a parliamentary vote after decades of delays.

