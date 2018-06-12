Manchester United to play Bayern Munich in pre-season game

12 June 2018 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester United will play reigning Budesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer in a pre-season game ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, the Premier League side announced on Monday, Xinhua reported.

United will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday August 5, kicking off on 8:15 p.m..

The trip to the Bavarian city follows five games in the United States for Jose Mourinho's men, who will face Club America, San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid during the stay in the US.

Manchester United's Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said: "The team are facing some of the world's toughest opponents over the course of pre-season, in top class stadiums which will allow a significant number of our supporters to get closer to the team they love.

"The competitive feeling throughout the summer programme will provide a great platform for the squad, giving them the best possible preparation ahead of the new campaign."

