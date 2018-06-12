UK Brexit minister says parliament vote cannot reverse Brexit

12 June 2018 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday there would be no reversal of the decision to leave the European Union whatever the outcome of divorce talks with the bloc, Reuters reports.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a showdown in parliament with lawmakers later on Tuesday who want a “meaningful vote” on an eventual Brexit deal and to set the government’s “direction” if the house rejects the agreement.

“Whatever we do, we’re not going to reverse that (decision to leave the EU),” David told BBC radio. “A meaningful vote is not the ability to reverse the decision of the referendum.”

When asked if May would lead the conservatives into the next UK election, Davis also said “I think so ... actually I hope so”.

