Man arrested after hostage incident in Paris: minister

12 June 2018 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Police rescued two hostages and arrested a man at a small business in central Paris on Tuesday after he demanded to be put in touch with the Iranian Embassy to deliver a message to the French government, authorities said, Reuters reported.

“The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger,” Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

There were no immediate details on the age, appearance or nationality of the hostage taker. “His demands were really vague and incoherent,” said an interior ministry official. “The negotiator had difficulty understanding.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia-France trade turnover up 25% in three months of 2018 - ambassador
Russia 11 June 17:54
France calls for more German ambition on the euro zone
Europe 8 June 14:30
Emmanuel Macron: Germany inching toward French position on eurozone
Europe 8 June 09:40
Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France
Politics 7 June 11:39
Uzbekistan announces volume of export of Peugeot cars (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 09:58
Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran
Europe 6 June 15:26
Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured
Europe 6 June 13:54
French minister: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'
Europe 6 June 12:50
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression'
Israel 6 June 09:35
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 17:29
OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia
Armenia 5 June 12:00
IMF: France is a leader of economic reform in Europe
Europe 4 June 17:32
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs: French minister
US 2 June 21:30
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs - French minister
US 2 June 14:58
France's National Front renamed 'National Rally'
Europe 2 June 01:35
Turkmenistan studying French IDEMIA's technology in document production
Economy news 31 May 20:48
SOCAR uses over half of loan for construction of urea plant
Oil&Gas 31 May 18:18
French Finance Minister warns Washington against metal tariffs
Europe 31 May 12:47