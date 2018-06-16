German migration office head fired over bribery scandal

16 June 2018 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fired head of the country's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) Jutta Cordt and her deputy Ralph Tiesler following the asylum bribery scandal, Sputnik reproted citing the local media.

Seehofer informed the BAMF leadership on Wednesday that he was relieving them of their duties, according to the Spiegel Online newspaper.

The corruption scandal erupted in April after several employees at the BAMF's Bremen office were accused of taking bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees, who did not meet acceptance criteria, with asylum.

The BAMF regional office director with the help of several accomplices allegedly accepted a more than a thousand of migrants mainly from from the Yezidi Kurdish religious community in Iraq between 2013 and 2017 without valid legal reasons.

On May 31, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary faction demanded that a special committee to investigate the government's migration policy be established. Similar request was made by the German Free Democratic Party's (FDP) parliamentary faction on June 4, which asked the Bundestag to create a committee dedicated to finding those responsible for the asylum management scandal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Israel and Germany green light billion dollar killer drone deal
Israel 14 June 12:31
Volkswagen accepts 1 billion euro fine to terminate proceeding in Germany
Business 14 June 03:31
EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas
Europe 13 June 18:06
Belarusian-British carmarker talks on production plans in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Altmaier: Germany ready to discuss trade imbalances with U.S.
Europe 11 June 12:25
Merkel disappointed by Trump’s u-turn on G7 statement
Europe 11 June 09:35
Return to G8 possible if Minsk process successful: Merkel
Europe 11 June 02:28
Germany accuses Trump of destroying trust with G7 tweets
US 11 June 00:17
France calls for more German ambition on the euro zone
Europe 8 June 14:30
German industry output, exports fall in April
Europe 8 June 11:55
Emmanuel Macron: Germany inching toward French position on eurozone
Europe 8 June 09:40
Germany recalls 60,000 Audis over emissions
Europe 7 June 07:13
Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran
Europe 6 June 15:26
Merkel proposes investment budget for euro zone
Europe 4 June 16:30
Germany’s Left Party co-leader calls for returning Russia to G7
Europe 4 June 06:29
German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral
Europe 3 June 21:12
Hamburg Airport temporarily stopped working because of short circuit
World 3 June 19:27