Spain rescues more than 900 boat migrants, finds four bodies

16 June 2018 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spain’s coast guard rescued 933 migrants and found four dead bodies in the Mediterranean Friday and Saturday, as the country prepared for the arrival of a charity rescue ship that was denied a port by Italy and Malta.

The number of people fleeing poverty and conflict by boat to Spain doubled last year and is likely to rise again in 2018, according to the EU border agency, potentially pushing migration up the national political agenda.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has already made migrant-friendly moves in his first two weeks in the job, offering to take in the rescue ship Aquarius with 629 people on board and pledging free healthcare to undocumented migrants.

The coast guard said on Twitter it had rescued 507 people from 59 small dinghies in the Gibraltar strait, where it also found the four bodies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain (VIDEO)
World 01:48
Spain brings back free healthcare for illegal migrants
Europe 01:05
Libyan navy rescues 152 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 10 June 13:55
Uzbekistan, Spain to discuss co-op in energy and transportation
Economy news 9 June 11:05
Spain's new prime minister names cabinet with women in majority
Europe 7 June 03:44
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to 60: IOM (UPDATED)
Other News 5 June 06:21
Azerbaijani gymnast wins license to European Games 2019
Society 4 June 14:59
At least 9 migrants die after speedboat sinks near turkish Antalya
Turkey 3 June 14:15
Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister
Europe 3 June 00:46
Spain receives 6.8 mln int'l visitors in April, down 4.4 pct
Europe 1 June 22:39
Spain: Hundreds of people rescued from the Mediterranean sea
Europe 28 May 03:39
Austrian Chancellor wants to see EU border guards in North Africa
Europe 27 May 21:16
East African migrants escape from captors in Libyan smuggling hub
Other News 26 May 08:15
New Uzbek textile complex to use Japanese, German, Swiss technology
Economy news 25 May 17:05
Four feared dead and dozens injured at massive fireworks explosion in Spain (PHOTO)
Europe 23 May 23:28
Spain seizes over 900 kilos of cocaine, arrests 10
Other News 22 May 02:37
7 DRC refugees drown in Zambia after boat capsize
Other News 20 May 03:39