UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit

10 July 2018 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s cabinet discussed the so-called white paper Brexit policy document and stepping up preparations for a no-deal exit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“The prime minister began by welcoming the new members of the cabinet and those who have new roles. Cabinet discussed the forthcoming publication of the white paper on the future partnership with the EU and also how no deal preparation work is to be stepped up,” the spokesman told reporters.

