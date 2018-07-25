Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close

25 July 2018 02:14 (UTC+04:00)

Days of extreme heat have damaged a runway at Germany's Hannover airport, forcing operators to shut it down pending repairs, The Associated Press reported.

Germany's ninth-busiest airport said Tuesday that 41 flights are affected by the closure, which is expected to last until Wednesday.

The airport's closure hits thousands of passengers during the busy summer holiday travel period.

Like much of Europe, Germany has been experiencing prolonged high temperatures. The mercury is expected to keep climbing in the coming days, with top temperatures Friday reaching 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Merkel meets Russia's head of military staff, Lavrov
Europe 24 July 15:36
German bank to allocate $500M to Uzbekistan for investment projects
Economy news 24 July 13:32
German minister: We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade
Europe 24 July 11:33
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 24 July 09:46
Most Germans think Europe can defend itself without U.S. help
Europe 23 July 16:14
German economy showed improved momentum in the second quarter
Europe 23 July 14:11
Latest
Turkey demands to investigate situation on use of Canadian weapons by PKK terrorists
Turkey 03:02
Iran expresses solidarity with Greece over fire incident
Politics 01:24
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
Pompeo says North Korea test site reports consistent with commitments
US 24 July 23:32
Three arrested for exploiting farm laborers in Italy
Europe 24 July 22:27
Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation
Politics 24 July 22:03
Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' on Iran nuke program
Other News 24 July 21:31
Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 24 July 21:11
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 24
Business 24 July 20:53