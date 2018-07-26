Firefighters tackle blaze in London's West Hampstead flat

26 July 2018 06:52 (UTC+04:00)

A huge fire broke out on the top floor of a five-storey residential building in London’s West Hampstead, the fire brigade said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a block of flats on fire in West Hampstead, London, England, July 26, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were tackling the blaze on Inglewood Road and it was "very visible for miles around," the Fire Brigade said.

The fire brigade was called in at 01:04 a.m. (midnight GMT), it said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

It was not known if there were any injuries or casualties. Neighbors took to social media and posted videos and photos of the fire.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank of England downplays financial job moves ahead of Brexit
Europe 25 July 14:55
UK PM May says she will lead Brexit talks from now on
Europe 24 July 19:18
Azerbaijan starts exporting honey to UK
Economy news 24 July 17:27
Foreign investment in UK edges up in first full year after Brexit
Europe 23 July 18:34
EU Commission calls on members to step up Brexit preparations
Europe 19 July 14:44
We are not closer to a no deal Brexit, says British PM May
Europe 18 July 19:43
Latest
Venezuela's Maduro grants oil bloc to central bank to boost reserves
Other News 05:49
Facebook Inc’s shares lost a quarter of their value
Other News 04:26
Pompeo: North Korea making bomb fuel despite denuclearization pledge
US 03:12
Pakistan election: Dozens killed on voting day
Other News 02:19
Saudi Arabia suspends oil exports through Bab El-Mandeb after Houthi attack
Arab World 01:39
EU offers trade concessions in talks with Trump
US 00:42
Islamic State terror group kills 215 in southwest Syria attacks
Arab World 25 July 23:24
Donald Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe
US 25 July 22:02
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 25 July 21:19