Spanish police arrest infamous drug baron

8 August 2018 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish police arrested on Wednesday one of the country's oldest and most infamous drug trafficker Manuel Charlin, Xinhua reported.

Spanish police confirmed to Xinhua that the arrest was made in a major raid related to a stash of drugs, in the northwestern region of Galicia.

Charlin's son and 16 others were also arrested in the operation.

Charlin is widely believed to have established a major drug trafficking network between Latin America in Europe.

Investigation resulted in the arrests of other well-known Spanish drug traffickers based in Galicia.

Decades ago, this region was the gateway of South American drugs to Europe.

The 86-year old baron and his son Melchor led the so-called "Clan de los Charlines", a group that became known for being the pioneers to contact Colombian cartels in the 1980s to establish a cocaine trafficking network from Latin America to Galicia.

The Charlin clan earned millions of dollars with drug trafficking, followed by many others at that time in Galicia.

Charlin had spent 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of bringing large amounts of cocaine from Colombia to Spain. He was freed in 2010.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spain to host 500 mln USD hyperloop development center
Europe 8 August 02:39
Spanish company reveals volume of investments in TAP
Oil&Gas 18 July 14:29
French company to improve water, heat supply system in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13 July 17:05
Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone
Russia 2 July 12:58
Russia in World Cup quarter-finals after beating Spain
World 2 July 00:10
Spain to accept new vessel with migrants that was denied entry to Italy
Europe 1 July 04:12
Latest
Gold futures rise as U.S dollar retreats
Economy news 8 August 23:59
Closer Baku-Tehran co-op over exploration of hydrocarbon in Caspian Sea stressed
Oil&Gas 8 August 22:19
Rouhani to hold key talks with leaders of Caspian Sea states
Politics 8 August 21:46
Cement price hike in Uzbekistan
Economy news 8 August 21:33
Azerbaijani MP: Anti-Iranian sanctions have no impact on SGC, testifying its importance
Politics 8 August 20:50
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denies Armenian media’s false information
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 August 20:32
Uzbekistan’s company to buy catalyst via tender
Tenders 8 August 20:12
US embassy in Uzbekistan to buy vehicles via tender
Tenders 8 August 20:05
Operational freight turnover via Kazakhstan’s railways
Economy news 8 August 19:47