Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs

31 August 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he hoped a July “ceasefire agreement” with U.S. President Donald Trump to refrain from imposing car tariffs would prevail, but the EU would impose its own tariffs if the U.S. changed course, Reuters reports.

Trump rejected an EU offer to eliminate tariffs on cars and said the EU’s trade policies are “almost as bad as China,” Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Juncker told German broadcaster ZDF on Friday that the EU would not let anyone determine its trade policies. If Washington violated the deal and imposed auto tariffs, he said, “then we will also do that.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work amid trade war with U.S.
China 11:41
Eurovision officials tour Israeli cities
Israel 10:04
Oil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
Oil&Gas 10:01
Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks three times this year
Russia 09:47
Trump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization
US 03:00
EU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
Economy news 30 August 16:25
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24