Three people injured in noxious agent attack in west London

4 September 2018 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Three people have sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital after being attacked with a "noxious substance" in West London on Tuesday, London Metropolitan Police Service said, Sputnik reported.

"Police were called at around 14:09 p.m. [13:09 GMT] on Tuesday to reports of a noxious substance attack on Westbourne Grove [street]," a spokesman for the police was quoted as saying by the Getwestlondon newspaper.

The news outlet said that the substance was sprayed into the men's faces and was previously reported to be acid.

"It was an irritable substance, three men were taken to hospital as a precaution," a spokesman for the police said as quoted by the newspaper.

The crime scene was attended by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

"We sent a single responder in a car, two ambulances and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team," a LAS spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The fire brigade checked the area and said that the chemical reading was normal, the outlet said.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the attack and there have been no reports that the victims' injuries were serious, the police said, according to the news outlet.

