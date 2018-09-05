UK PM May says still working towards October Brexit deal deadline

5 September 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Britain is still working towards reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union in October, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

With Britain yet to secure an agreement to define its future relations with Brussels, officials have said the October deadline is expected to slip into November.

“We are working for a good deal. We are still working, as are the European Union, for the timetable that was set of October because we are leaving the European Union on the 29 March 2019. We will need to pass legislation in this House prior to our leaving,” May told parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany working hard to secure Brexit deal, but can't rule out failure - Merkel
Europe 4 September 23:39
Three people injured in noxious agent attack in west London
Europe 4 September 21:52
Britain must press EU members to help get Brexit deal - May
Europe 4 September 16:32
Fire breaks out at primary school in London's Dagenham
Europe 4 September 09:35
PM May's Brexit plan only credible one, can get parliament's support - spokesman
Europe 3 September 17:26
No second Brexit referendum, says British PM
Europe 2 September 09:19
Latest
Azerbaijan to consider National Cybersecurity Strategy in November
ICT 16:22
Turkmenistan wants to increase gas and oil production by 2020
Turkmenistan 16:19
US dollar hits another record against Iran's rial
Business 16:14
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan developing national strategy on cybersecurity (PHOTO)
ICT 16:12
Major China ports will impose ship emissions rules earlier than expected
China 15:49
Azerbaijan, Japan may launch direct flights, increase investments
Economy news 15:29
Orders for imports of Azerbaijani products up
Economy news 15:23
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy line pipe
Tenders 15:20
Plant for production of food packaging opens in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:20