UK PM May says still working towards October Brexit deal deadline

Britain is still working towards reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union in October, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

With Britain yet to secure an agreement to define its future relations with Brussels, officials have said the October deadline is expected to slip into November.

“We are working for a good deal. We are still working, as are the European Union, for the timetable that was set of October because we are leaving the European Union on the 29 March 2019. We will need to pass legislation in this House prior to our leaving,” May told parliament.

