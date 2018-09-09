Fresh from end of bailout, Greek PM announces tax breaks

9 September 2018 06:50 (UTC+04:00)

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday unveiled plans for tax cuts and pledged spending to heal years of painful austerity, less than a month after Greece emerged from a bailout program financed by its EU partners and the IMF, Reuters reported.

Tsipras, who faces elections in about a year’s time, used a keynote policy speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki to announce a spending spree that he said would help fix the ills of years of belt-tightening, and help boost growth.

But he said Athens was also committed to sticking to the fiscal targets and reforms promised to its lenders.

Greece has agreed to maintain an annual primary budget surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product up to 2022. So far, it has outperformed on fiscal goals and the economy has returned to growth.

“We will not allow Greece to revert to the era of deficits and fiscal derailment,” he told an audience of officials, diplomats and businessmen.

He said would beat its primary surplus target again this year and, following a debt relief deal in June, he could “safely plan its post-bailout future”. Government officials have put this year’s fiscal room at 800 million euros.

Tsipras promised a phased reduction of corporate tax to 25 percent from 29 percent from next year, as well as an average 30 percent reduction in a deeply unpopular annual property tax on homeowners, rising to 50 percent for low earners.

NO MORE PENSION CUTS?

He also promised to reduce the main value added tax rate by two points to 22 percent from 2021.

But he added that Greece could achieve its primary budget surplus targets without implementing further pension cuts, a position that would be presented to the European Commission before next year’s budget is drawn up in October.

The government has already passed legislation to cut pensions next year - a deeply controversial measure in a country where high unemployment means that pensioners are occasionally the primary family earners. It is also a group that has been targeted for cutbacks more than a dozen times since 2010.

The leftist premier said he would reduce unemployment, reinstate labor rights and increase the minimum wage. And he said the state would either reduce or subsidize social security contributions for certain sections of the workforce.

“Today I can look in your eyes and tell each one of you that your insistence and your patience have borne fruit,” he said, referring to the eight years of reforms under Greece’s bailouts.

Tsipras, who was catapulted to power in January 2015 on promises to end austerity but was later forced to sign up to a new bailout, hopes to boost his sagging poll ratings.

A poll by the Marc agency published in Sunday’s Proto Thema newspaper had his Syriza party lagging behind the conservative New Democracy party by about 10 percentage points.

Outside the venue where he was speaking, thousands protested against a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the ex-Yugoslav republic’s name - a sensitive issue in northern Greece, which has its own region named Macedonia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bulgarian minister: IGB construction to begin by late 2018
Oil&Gas 8 September 10:34
Over 91% of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 7 September 10:19
Quake rattles central Greece, no reports of injuries
Europe 31 August 12:20
Greek passenger ferry docks at Piraeus after fire; no injuries reported
Europe 29 August 08:54
Tsipras reshuffles cabinet, key portfolios unchanged
Europe 29 August 00:58
Over 70% of territories along TAP reinstated (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:35
Latest
Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant talks start of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:56
Angola's Lourenço appointed leader of ruling MPLA party
Other News 07:47
Italian PM says govt never considered leaving the euro
Europe 05:50
‘Gender Discrimination’: Top Thai police academy bans enrollment of women
Other News 04:30
Iraqi officials lift curfew in Basra
Arab World 03:22
Stabbed Brazilian presidential candidate stable, in therapy
Other News 01:39
UK wants deal on Brexit by November at latest: minister
Europe 00:29
Leader of Colombia rebel dissident group killed, president says
Other News 8 September 23:59
French finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019
Europe 8 September 22:58