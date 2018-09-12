Spanish minister resigns over academic degree

12 September 2018 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Health Minister Carmen Monton resigned on Tuesday after reports of irregularities in how she obtained an academic degree, becoming the second minister to quit since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June, Reuters reported.

Spanish news website eldiario.es reported on Monday that Monton had been awarded grades without attending classes or having contact with professors when she obtained her master’s degree at Madrid’s Rey Juan Carlos university.

Broadcaster La Sexta said on Tuesday it had tracked down her final project and found it contained plagiarized passages.

Monton denied those reports but said she was stepping down anyway, to avoid the situation affecting the government.

Sanchez took power after toppling his predecessor with a confidence vote over a long-running corruption scandal.

Anti-austerity group Podemos said Monton had no option but to resign if she could not explain the situation.

Monton’s departure follows that of Maxim Huerta, who resigned as culture minister in June just a week after taking office, over a tax fine related to his income 10 years ago.

Rey Juan Carlos university has been connected with other recent scandals involving accusations that politicians held improperly obtained qualifications.

The previous head of the Madrid regional government and the head of the opposition People’s Party received academic titles there which attracted accusations of malpractice, which both denied.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5 dead as Spanish rescuers save 107 migrants from Mediterranean
Europe 6 September 23:07
Spain returns to Morocco migrants who stormed enclave fence
Europe 23 August 23:36
7 Spanish civil guards injured as 200 immigrants cross frontier fence in Ceuta
Europe 22 August 21:38
Uzbekistan plans to purchase new high-speed trains
Economy news 20 August 11:48
Spain police shoot man trying to attack police station with knife
Europe 20 August 11:06
Catalan Leader Vows to Push Further for Independence
Europe 18 August 08:18
Latest
Brazil forecasts 6.2-pct drop in 2018 grain harvest
Other News 01:23
Oil rises more than 2 percent as US sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
Oil&Gas 11 September 23:11
Death toll from India bus accident rises to 57
Other News 11 September 22:35
Iran’s car output declines by some 40%
Business 11 September 21:30
US, Uzbekistan to mull prospects for co-op in trade, economy, investment
Uzbekistan 11 September 21:14
Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port loses its international status
Kazakhstan 11 September 21:05
Turkey announces number of Israeli ships sailing in its waters
Economy news 11 September 20:58
Azerbaijani scientists develop innovative method for processing of alunite
Economy news 11 September 20:48
Turkey stands for political solution of Syrian conflict - FM
Turkey 11 September 20:35