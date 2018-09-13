German minister says refugee deal reached with Italy

13 September 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday that Germany had reached a deal with Italy to return migrants who have already applied for asylum there and added he expected it to be signed soon, Reuters reports.

That comes after the German government agreed in August with both Greece and Spain to send migrants back to those countries within 48 hours if they have already applied for asylum there.

“I have just heard that the deal with Italy has also been agreed,” Seehofer told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“We just need the two signatures from the Italian colleague and me,” Seehofer said, adding he expected that to take a few more days.

The deals are part of a compromise between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and Seehofer’s Bavarian Christian Social Union that appears to resolve a dispute over returning migrants that nearly split them and brought down the government.

More than 1.6 million migrants have arrived in Germany since mid-2014, provoking tensions and propelling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) into the national parliament.

Merkel has repeatedly defended her 2015 decision to admit hundreds of thousands of migrants as a humanitarian necessity, but has since vowed to prevent a re-run of such an influx.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany's Merkel condemns far-right xenophobia, Nazi slogans
Europe 01:48
No Plan B for TAP, says SOCAR
Oil&Gas 12 September 18:05
Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Germany route
Israel 12 September 16:25
Angela Merkel: Germany can't look away when chemical attacks take place
Europe 12 September 12:14
Ryanair pilots, cabin crew in Germany stage strike
Europe 12 September 10:25
Spanish minister resigns over academic degree
Europe 12 September 00:22
Latest
Czech companies want to expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:36
Oil demand to be weaker in some markets in 2018
Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani oil prices increase September 12
Oil&Gas 13:05
OSCE PA reiterates support for OSCE MG work on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Turkmenistan to buy equipment, chemical products, vehicles via tender
Tenders 12:46
Shekel extends gains against dollar
Israel 12:45
Putin to attend second Belt and Road Forum in China
Russia 12:45
Prices for exported goods in Kazakhstan increase by 9.5%
Economy news 12:44
Iran’s colza output witnesses 7-fold growth in recent years
Business 12:28