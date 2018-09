European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger is in favor of a French person taking the helm at the European Central Bank when President Mario Draghi’s term expires in October 2019, Reuters with reference to the German newspaper reported.

“It would be best to have a German European Commission President and a clever Frenchman as head of the ECB,” business daily Handelsblatt cited Oettinger as saying.

