One dead, five injured in scaffolding collapse in Madrid

One person died and at least 5 others were injured as the result of partial collapse of scaffolding in renovation works at the Hotel Ritz in the Spanish capital of Madrid, local media reported Tuesday.

The online newspaper eldiario.es cites "emergency services" as saying that as well as the victim and the five injured -- one of whom is in a serious condition, six people have also been trapped.

Reports state that part of the structure on the inside of the hotel collapsed at around 16:00 hours local time as renovation work continued on the building which has been closed since February.

The area in the center of Madrid has been cordoned off, with emergency services arriving on the scene.

