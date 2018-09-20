Germany's foreign minister says: Nobody will gain from Brexit

Neither the European Union nor Britain will gain from Brexit, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, stressing the importance of minimizing the damage that would result from Britain’s departure from the bloc, Reuters reports.

“There will be no winner from Brexit, on neither side,” he told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an interview, extracts from which were published on Thursday. “We have always said we greatly regret Britain’s departure.”

He said the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier needed members’ full help in achieving a sustainable result, six months ahead of the scheduled final exit.

