Wizz Air launches Krakow-Kutaisi direct flights

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching a new direct flight that will connect Georgia to Poland, Agenda.ge reports.

Starting from 18 September 2019, Wizz Air will launch flights between Georgia’s western city of Kutaisi and the southern Polish city of Krakow, the airline company announced.

As of today Wizz Air offers 21 flight destinations to 14 countries.

Wizz Air has been carrying out flights on the Georgian aviation market after it opened its first Caucasian base in September 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news