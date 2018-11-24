Wizz Air launches Krakow-Kutaisi direct flights

24 November 2018 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching a new direct flight that will connect Georgia to Poland, Agenda.ge reports.

Starting from 18 September 2019, Wizz Air will launch flights between Georgia’s western city of Kutaisi and the southern Polish city of Krakow, the airline company announced.

As of today Wizz Air offers 21 flight destinations to 14 countries.

Wizz Air has been carrying out flights on the Georgian aviation market after it opened its first Caucasian base in September 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Historic interior paintings of old Tbilisi house restored
Georgia 11:04
Hungarian businessmen to visit Kazakhstan next year
Economy news 23 November 20:18
Georgia celebrates Saint George’s day
Georgia 23 November 17:15
Education Minister announces plans for new campus for 3,000 students in Tbilisi
Georgia 23 November 15:13
Denmark grants Safe Country of Origin status to Georgia
Europe 23 November 11:45
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 22 November 18:48
Latest
Passenger traffic from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan up - Civil Aviation Committee
Tourism 14:59
Sur Yapi: Azerbaijanis actively buying real estate in Turkey
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijani state committee opens tender for mobile app designing
Tenders 14:32
Terra exhibition opens in Gazelli Art House (PHOTO)
Society 14:19
EU to invest 36 mln euros in program of universal education for all in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 14:18
Lavrov: Russia-Portugal trade may top $1.5 bln in 2018
Russia 14:16
China, Croatia to enhance cultural exchanges
China 14:12
Or Yehuda opposes Ben Gurion airport expansion
Israel 14:08
Finance minister: Brexit deal is best option to protect British economy
Europe 13:51