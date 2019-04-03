UK's May to meet opposition leader to seek a deal

3 April 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May was set to seek a Brexit compromise with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, a gamble that could see a European Union divorce deal finally clear parliament but also tear her party apart, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the EU last Friday, but, three years after Britons narrowly voted for Brexit in a referendum, it is still unclear how, when or even whether it will exit the bloc.

After her EU withdrawal deal was rejected three times by lawmakers, with parliament and her Conservative Party hopelessly divided over Brexit, May said she would talk to the Labour Party leader in a bid to overcome what is now a national crisis.

“There are actually a number of areas we agree on in relation to Brexit ... what we want to do now is to find a way forward that can command the support of this House and deliver on Brexit,” May told parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 3 April 00:31
UK PM May says she will ask for a further Brexit delay
Europe 2 April 21:31
UK parliament rejects all Brexit options in 2nd round of indicative votes
Europe 2 April 02:25
UK's May under pressure to rule out long Brexit delay
Europe 30 March 22:39
May puts her deal to 'last chance' vote in parliament
Europe 29 March 19:09
British MPs vote to change original Brexit date in law to April 12 or May 22
Europe 28 March 02:18
Latest
China’s second S-400 system will be delivered by Moscow in July
Russia 02:27
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 01:39
US must choose between Turkey and terrorists, Vice President Oktay says
Turkey 01:01
Pence warns Turkey against buying Russian air defense system
US 00:29
NATO chief warns of Russia threat, urges unity in U.S. address
Other News 00:03
Iran president says U.S. blocks int'l aid for flood victims
Politics 3 April 23:28
Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister
Turkey 3 April 22:58
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia
Politics 3 April 21:47