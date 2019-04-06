France's Le Drian says EU can't live forever with Brexit talks

6 April 2019 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union can only agree to put off Britain’s departure from the bloc if Prime Minister Theresa May “presents a plan that justifies an extension and that can presume to have clear and credible support,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

He also called for Britain to make up its mind.

“It’s time for this situation to end,” Le Drian told reporters at the end of a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in Brittany, France. “We can’t live perpetually with Brexit. We regret this vote, we didn’t ask for it, but at some point there is an exit. The British authorities, the parliament, can’t expect the EU to exhaust itself permanently over the ups and downs of Brexit.”

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to debate a British request for a further delay to the country’s withdrawal from the bloc to June 30.

“They must tell us quickly how they plan to get out of this crisis,” Le Drian said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
May asks for Brexit extension to June 30
Europe 5 April 19:19
Francophonie Week expected to start in Tajikistan next week
Central Asia 5 April 14:55
Urgent UN Security Council meeting on Libya called for Friday - UK Mission
Europe 5 April 05:25
House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks
Europe 4 April 22:25
Brexit delay law approved by UK's House of Commons
Europe 4 April 03:51
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
Latest
US government says it could take two years to identify families separated at border
US 22:35
3 people killed in submarine explosion in Iran
Society 21:44
China's Inner Mongolia reports human infection of H7N9 bird flu virus
China 20:32
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 20:04
Dutch F-16 jet damaged by its own ammunition during training - reports
Europe 19:39
Erdogan to visit Russia on April 8
Turkey 19:36
Road accident kills 19 in Nigeria
Other News 18:33
Explosion at submarine battery in Iran
Society 17:51
Water level in Iran’s Lake Urmia increases 45 cm
Society 17:26