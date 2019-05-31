3 people die after boat capsizes in eastern France

Three people, including a six-year-old girl have died after a pleasure boat capsized in Bas-Rhin eastern France, while a second kid was still missing, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Late on Thursday morning, an inflatable dinghy, on board four passengers capsized near the island of Gerstheim in German borders, prefecture du Grand-Est et du Bas-Rhin announced in a press release.

"Three people are dead including a witness who tried to save the boat's occupants of the boat and a six-year-old girl," it said.

An individual had been rescued and was hospitalized, while a second little girl was still missing.

According to France Bleu, the victims are German and Romanian tourists who had been on the banks of the Rhine for picnicking and fishing. Their boat capsized because of the current in a zone where fishing, swimming and sailing were strictly forbidden.

It added three passers-by leapt into the river to save the passengers. A 36-year-old woman and a man, 37, swam back to the shore while the third rescuer was found unconscious in cardio-respiratory arrest.

French and German rescuers were still mobilized to find the missing girl.

